IMF Officials to Arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Talks

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Pakistan on May 10 (Tuesday) for crucial talks with the government. The high-level delegation is expected to remain in Pakistan for 10 days, according to sources.

The visiting delegation will discuss budget recommendations with the Pakistani officials. The consultations will likely increase the loan program from $6 billion to $8 billion, sources said. The issues regarding the subsidies being given by the government on petrol and electricity will come under discussion.

Among other important matters, the IMF delegation will also discuss the collection of taxes and duties. Similarly, discussions will be held on eliminating additional subsidies to the tune of Rs. 500 billion.

The IMF will provide Pakistan with an economic framework for the extension of the loan program till June 30, 2023, sources said. The federal budget 2022–23 will be prepared under the agreed economic framework.