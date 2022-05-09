Freelancers Demand New Govt to Bring PayPal to Pakistan

PayPal is a highly popular online payment platform that makes it incredibly easy to send money overseas. The American company was founded back in 1998 and it operates in several major countries across the globe, but not in Pakistan.

At the time of writing, PayPal has more than 400 million users around the world and makes over $25 billion in revenue on a yearly basis.

The absence of PayPal in Pakistan has always been denounced by local freelancers, but now the topic is gaining attention yet again. #PayPal is trending on Twitter once again with thousands of people demanding an official launch in Pakistan.

Twitter user Kiran Kazim pointed out how Pakistan’s freelance market continues to grow, but there is still no PayPal in the country. The tweet also quotes a 2019 article by CNBC which shows the top 10 fastest-growing markets for freelancers. Pakistan was the fourth name on the list with a 47% growth in freelancer earnings compared to the previous year (2018).

The recent trend comes in the midst of the recent government change in Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been replaced by PMLN’s Shehbaz Sharif and people are using the opportunity to demand the changes they are looking for.