MediaTek was the Biggest Chip Maker in Q1 2022 in China

China is one of the biggest markets in the smartphone industry. It is also where several chip makers originate such as MediaTek, SMIC, TSMC, and a few others.

Popular SoC brand MediaTek recently became the biggest chipmaker in China according to a new report by CINNO Research. The data analytics firm published a report on the top five smartphone chip makers in China and MediaTek was at the top of the list in Q1, 2022.

The total number of SoC shipments in Q1 2022 in China was 74.39 million units. This was a 14.4% decrease compared to last year and a 0.7% decline over the last quarter. The top 5 chipset brands were MediaTek, Qualcomm, Apple, HiSilicon, and Unisoc.

Out of the 74 million units shipped, MediaTek was responsible for 30.7 million shipments. This was only 2% better than last year’s 30 million figure but was up by 22.6% compared to the last quarter’s 25 million.

The increase in chipset shipments can be credited to MediaTek’s strategy and the chipset catalog it offered in the last 6 months. The company’s most popular SoC turned out to be Dimensity 920 5G which is found on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro+, and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

Qualcomm remained relatively stable in the second position with 26.7 million quarterly shipments. This was a decrease compared to last year, but a healthy increase compared to the previous quarter. Apple only shipped 12 million chips in Q1 2022, down by 35% compared to Q4, 2021.