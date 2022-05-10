PPRA to Prepare Cloud Services Regulatory Framework for Govt

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) wants the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to suggest regulations’ framework to be levied on cloud services across the country for government institutions.

The interim cloud office established in the ministry had approached the PPRA for a regulatory framework on cloud services in the country as work on the adoption of the cloud first policy has been started, according to the MoITT. The cloud office has started work as a flag bearer for cloud adoption in Pakistan and started preparing the criteria for the accreditation and registration of cloud service providers according to domestic and international standards.

ALSO READ PTA to Issue Licenses for Low Power WAN License to Increase IoT Connectivity

The ministry revealed that the cloud office would finalize the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the registration of cloud service providers in the country soon after the preparation of the framework. The cloud office will hire consultants who will work on the modalities for the cloud first investments. The finalization of these modalities will be followed by the initiation of the accreditation process.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Approves Another Punjab University Campus

The cloud office will support the provinces for uniform adoption of cloud services across Pakistan. A Cloud Acquisition Office (CAO) will also be established in the federal jurisdiction in two or three months. A province that adopts the Cloud Policy will establish cloud acquisition offices in their jurisdictions to support provincial public service entities in their transition to the cloud. The CAO will facilitate the Public Service Entities (PSE) in designing, architecting, procuring, building, migrating, and managing their workloads and applications on the cloud.