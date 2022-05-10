PM Shehbaz Approves Another Punjab University Campus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, approved a new campus of Punjab University in Daska, one of four tehsils of Sialkot.

According to reports, it will incur a total cost of Rs. 1.5 billion on the national exchequer and will be the sixth campus of Punjab University.

Old Campus at Mall Road, Allama Iqbal Campus (Oriental College), Quaid-e-Azam Campus (New Campus) at Lahore Canal, and a summer campus at Khanaspur in Ayubia are the other five campuses of Punjab University.

Punjab University consists of 19 faculties, 10 constituent colleges, and 137 departments, centers, and institutes. More than 650 colleges are affiliated with Punjab University as well.

Punjab University employs over 900 full-time and 300 part-time faculty members. There are around 50,000 students enrolled in different programs at all campuses of the university.

Punjab University is the oldest public university in the country. It was established by the British Government in October 1882. Back then, it was the fourth university to be established by the British Government.