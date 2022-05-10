SECP Decreases Fee for Online Filing of Annual Returns

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decreased the fee by Rs. 1,000 for online filing of statement of beneficial ownership and annual returns to encourage digital mode of business in corporate sector.

The SECP on Tuesday issued a S.R.O. 568 (I)/2022 in this regard with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Policy Board.

According to the SRO, the SECP has further decreased fee to Rs. 2,000 from Rs. 3,000 in case of online filing of statement of beneficial ownership and annual returns under sections 102, 103 and 107 of Securities Act, 2015 (Act No. Ill of 2015) read with Reporting and Disclosure (of shareholding by Directors, Executive Officers and Substantial Shareholders in Listed Companies) Regulations, 2015.

The SRO further shows that fee has been increased by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 8,000 from Rs. 5,000 in case of physical filing of the statement of beneficial ownership and annual returns.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SECP has changed the fee structure for filing of statement of beneficial ownership and annual returns after seven years. The SECP had last changed the fee structure on Oct 2015.