Lahore Chamber of Commerce Wants to Ban Luxury Item Imports

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has written a letter to the PM, requesting a ban on the import of luxury items.

President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nouman Kabeer sent a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in which he asked to close all private and public sector offices on Saturday and Sunday. He also requested to announce Sunday as a “Petrol-free” day and suggested an increment in fuel prices, with a subsidy reserved only for motorcyclists.

Contents of the letter stated that there is an acute need to control oil imports. Special attention has to be given to this matter, as oil imports reached $14.8 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.