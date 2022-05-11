Telecom Companies Announce Huge Increase in Call and Internet Package Prices

Cellular mobile companies have once again increased the rates of call and data packages. Jazz, Zong, and Telenor have all increased rates of calls and data packages.

This is the second time after the minibudget in January 2022 that companies have increased the rates of call and internet packages.

According to shopkeepers and retailers, companies have started implementing the new rates. The companies have increased their super load from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100. Different internet and data packages have been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 25. Similarly, rates of monthly call packages have also been increased. The rates of monthly call packages have been increased from Rs. 40 to Rs. 100. Weekly all-in-one package rates have been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20.

In January the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf passed the minibudget in which the government increased withholding tax from 10 percent to 15 percent against the wish of the telecom sector.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), earlier the largest telecom company was allowed to increase the package rates, however, during the last few months, all other companies have been allowed to increase the package rates with PTA consent.

The authority has shared tariff regulations draft with cellular mobile companies, after the implementation of regulations CMOs will have to take permission before increasing the rates of call and internet packages.