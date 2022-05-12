Bookme.pk is the official ticketing partner of Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo taking place in Islamabad from May 13 to May 15, 2022.

The collaboration makes it easier for the people of the city to attend this mega event by booking their tickets conveniently through Bookme.pk.

The partnership is a testament to Bookme’s passion to facilitate the masses and provide the young Pakistani innovators with a window of opportunity, a commitment that it shares with Future Fest.

The three-day expo will benefit individuals already working in the IT or tech sectors, while at the same time stimulating Pakistan’s younger minds.

The participants will be allowed to carve their own path in the sectors that interest them, giving them a chance to bring breakthrough innovations designed to create a positive change in the lives of Pakistanis.

Why attend this year?

To get a concentrated dose of inspiration and fresh data-driven insights to start a business from Faizan Aslam, CEO of Bookme

Because Bookme’s staff will be on hand to assist and accompany you during the event, making it more exciting for you

To enjoy electrifying concerts of the most popular singers of Pakistan

To join Pakistan’s top innovators to experience the future before it happens

So, prepare yourselves to spark your imagination and shape your future with Bookme at Future Fest.

Bookme is giving you a chance to have it all: real joy, real tools, and real skills for the future.

