Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Look the Same as Z Flip 3 [Images]

Yesterday we got our first look at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and today we have fresh renders for the Z Flip 4 from the same tipster, the popular OnLeaks. He has shared detailed renders for the Z Flip 4 which show that the foldable looks almost identical to the predecessor.

The report claims that the Z Flip 4 is slightly thicker (7.2mm vs. 6.9mm) than the predecessor, but with the same 6.7-inch screen. Previous leaks have said that the cover display will be larger this year, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with these renders.

Have a look at the image below.

Rumor has it that the Z Flip 4 will have a slightly bigger battery, which could be credited to the thicker frame. The phone could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which will reportedly be based on TSMC’s 4nm process. There will also be a tougher display.

We are still a few months away from the official launch, but leaks are starting to become more common lately, so it won’t be long before we hear detailed information on the two foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are expected to launch during the second half of 2022.

Stay tuned for updates.