This is What Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will Look Like [Images]

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will look like a foldable S22 Ultra, according to a new leak by reliable tipster OnLeaks. Once again, the popular tipster has shared high-quality renders for the upcoming foldable which give us a good look from multiple angles.

The rear panel looks identical to the S22 Ultra. The main camera setup is not sitting in a separate cutout and looks infused into the back of the phone. There is no periscope lens in this camera setup, which aligns with previous leaks. These leaks also pointed at a 108MP camera sensor, the one from the S22 Ultra. The telephoto lens will be capable of 3x optical zoom this year.

The outer display is rumored to be 6.2-inches, but the aspect ratio will be slightly wider than before. The 7.6-inch main display will be marginally shorter than the Z Fold 3. It may have a 4MP under-screen selfie camera with improvements.

It will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which will be an overclocked version of the current SD8G1 and will be produced by TSMC instead of Samsung. The foldable phone will have a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to debut alongside the Z Flip 4 during the second half of 2022.