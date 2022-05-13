General Election to be Held Without EVMs: Interior Minister

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday, said that the electronic voting machines will not be used in the next general election.

The Interior Minister’s remarks came after a second meeting of the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and federal ministers with the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, in London.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that the law that mandated the use of EVMs would be rolled back before the next elections. He, however, maintained that the overseas Pakistanis might get some representation.

Flanked by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Interior Minister also appreciated the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement about the military leadership’s decision to remain apolitical and avoid being dragged into it by any means.

“PML-N welcomes ISPR Director-General, Major General Babar Iftikhar’s statement that Pakistan Army would stand by its constitutional role and no attempt should be made to drag it into politics by any political party,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“What DG ISPR said was a vindication of Nawaz Sharif’s stance that all institutions should stay out of political matters and play their constitutional role only,” he noted.

To a question about PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s call on Pakistan Army that “chowkidar” [watchmen] should play its role and hold elections, Rana Sanaullah said that it was not the military’s job to hold elections. He also condemned the use of derogatory language against the armed forces of Pakistan.

Responding to a question about former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Rana Sanaullah said that there will be no illegal arrest, but “anyone found involved in illegal activities will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.”