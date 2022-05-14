Govt Mourns UAE President’s Death 1 Year in Advance

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away at age 73, reported Emirati state news agency on May 13, 2022.

Several nations worldwide are mourning his demise, including India, Pakistan, and a few other states. The Pakistani government issued an official notification to announce the sad news, but with the wrong date. The notification is dated 13th May 2021 instead of 2022.

The government of Pakistan will observe three days of national mourning from the 13th to the 15th of May and Pakistan’s flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country.

The UAE government will observe 40 days of official mourning with flags at half-mast. The agency announced on Twitter:

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector.

Sheikh Khalifa was rarely seen in public after he suffered a stroke in 2014. His brother Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) has been acting as the de facto ruler in his place. He praised the late President’s wisdom and generosity saying: