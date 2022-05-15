FBR Revises Fair Market Value of DHA Gujranwala’s Residential Properties

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the fair market value of residential immoveable properties of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Gujranwala.

In this regard, the FBR has issued S.R.O. 593(1)/2022 on Saturday to amend the S.R.O. 337(1)12022, dated March 2, 2022.

According to the new notification, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 5 Marla (value per Marla of open plot) has been fixed at Rs. 650,000.

Earlier, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 5 Marla (plot) was fixed at Rs. 3,250,000.

The fair market value of DHA Gujranwala residential Villas 6 Marla (value per Marla of open plot) has now been fixed at Rs. 650,000. Previously, Rs. 3,900,000 was the fair market value of the DHA Gujranwala Villas 6 Marla (plot).

The fair market value of DHA Gujranwala residential Villas 10 Marla (value per Marla of open plot) has been determined at Rs. 650,000. Earlier, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 10 Marla (plot) was fixed at Rs. 6,500,000.