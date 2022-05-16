Flour Price Increases by Up to 100% Across Pakistan

The Federal Bureau of Statistics has said that the price of a 20 kg flour bag has increased to Rs. 720 in one week.

Islamabad’s residents have been hit the worst hit by the flour price increase and are now forced to buy the most expensive flour in the country.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the price of a 20 kg bag of flour reached Rs. 1,520 in Islamabad, Rs. 706 in Rawalpindi, Rs. 600 in Faisalabad, Rs. 590 in Peshawar, and Rs. 500 in Sargodha. It is Rs. 530 in Multan, Rs. 520 in Lahore and Bannu, and Rs. 500 in Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur. Its price also increased by Rs. 40 in Hyderabad and by Rs. 20 in Quetta in one week.

Pakistan is facing a surge in inflation which clocked at 13.4 percent for the month of April.

Furthermore, in its recent meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal Cabinet approved a subsidy package to maintain the price of a 20 kg bag of flour at utility stores at Rs. 800.