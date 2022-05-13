SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended May 12, 2022, recorded an increase of 0.49 percent mainly due to increase in prices of food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 15.85 percent, onions (160.81 percent), tomatoes (122.92 percent), LPG (97.34 percent), garlic (83.51 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (59.78 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (59.46 percent), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (58.43 percent), mustard oil (58.27 percent), pulse masoor (52.01 percent), washing soap (39.79 percent), petrol (37.42 percent) and diesel (29.63 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (39.50 percent), pulse moong (25.81 percent), potatoes (20.71% percent), electricity charges for Q1 (14.56 percent), bananas (14.24 percent) and sugar (11.80 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 171.78 percent during the week ended May 5, 2022, to 172.63 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.94 percent, 0.58 percent, 1.01 percent, 1.12 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.90 percent) items increased, 06 (11.77 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included wheat flour (41.78 percent), chicken (12.13 percent), potatoes (7.04 percent), eggs (5.08 percent), pulse masoor (4.79 percent), onions (4.74 percent), cigarettes Capstan (2.62 percent), pulse gram (2.29 percent), pulse mash (2.05 percent), mustard oil (1.97 percent), mutton (1.64 percent), match box (1.31 percent), tea prepared (1.16 percent), pulse moong (0.97 percent), rice IRRI-6/9 (0.88 percent), rice basmati Broken (0.65 percent), cooked beef (0.57 percent), beef with bone (0.56 percent), powdered milk NIDO (0.23 percent) and cooking oil DALDA or other similar brand (SN), 5 litre tin each (0.05 percent).

The items which registered decrease in prices include tomatoes (12.01 percent), electricity charge (10.66 percent), bananas (5.87 percent), firewood whole (0.43 percent), sugar (0.15 percent) and LPG (0.11 percent).