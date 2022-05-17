Samsung Phones to Get New Chips by 2025 to Compete With Apple [Leak]

Samsung phones may get custom chipsets by 2025 similar to Apple’s Bionic SoCs. The company already has its Exynos chips, but those are not specifically made for the Galaxy S series as they are often sold to other phone makers as well.

The report comes from the reliable tipster Ice Universe as well as Korean publication Inews24. The report claims that Samsung is not pleased with the backlash received by Exynos 2200 or the poor yields and thermal management of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is produced by Samsung. The recent GOS scandal has not helped either.

Samsung’s new approach will be quite similar to Apple’s A-series chips and it is reportedly being discussed with the ultimate goal being better-optimized devices.

Older Exynos chipsets were based on custom Samsung CPU cores called Mongoose but the company shut down its custom CPU core department in December 2019 when it failed to be competitive. It remains to be seen whether Samsung’s new custom chips will fall under the Exynos series or if it will start off a new lineup.

However, the change is not expected to happen until at least 2025, which means the plan is still in its early stages. We do not expect to hear detailed reports anytime soon.