52XRAGE Wins PUBG Mobile Pro League Pakistan with a Prize Pool of PKR 17.6M, Gears Up for South Asian Championship

Adding to its list of innovative achievements in e-sports around the world, PUBG MOBILE, the country’s leading online battle royale platform, completed its first exclusive pro-level gaming tournament in Pakistan.

The 52XRAGE ESPORTS team was declared winners of the tournament earning 186 points, including 63 kills in its 18 matches. They went up against the toughest competition in their rival teams and emerged as the ultimate champions after 25 nail-biting days of competition.

The 2022 PUBG MOBILE Pro League Pakistan Spring (PMPL Pakistan) provides teams with a competitive professional platform to battle for prizes.

The competition stretched a total of 18 days including 3 days for the finals where the top 16 teams from the league stages competed against each other. The total prize pool for the competition was PKR 17,600,000 – the highest ever for a PUBG MOBILE Tournament in Pakistan.

The top six teams from Pakistan, including the national winner, will advance to the South Asia Championship that takes place from the 19th to 22nd of May 2022 to compete in a nail-biting three-day battle against teams from across South Asia.

Last year’s winners of the South Asian tournament were Mongolia and Nepal.

Team TUF secured second place with 174 points and 92 kills, followed by popular team SALTxi8 Esports. The Grounders registered four chicken dinners, the highest count in the Grand Finals, and claimed fourth place with 171 points. R3gicide and Free Style finished in fifth and sixth place with 166 and 162 points, respectively.

In order to enhance the excitement and create a more stable competitive environment, the PMPL will now run on a 1-year-cycle instead of seasonal relegation, which means the teams competing in the upcoming 2022 PMPL Pakistan Spring will also be competing in the Fall Split.

Also following the immense success of the tournament, the PMPL is introducing new updates and changes to the broadcast arrangements of the South Asia Championship. The audience experience will be significantly enhanced by reducing gaps between the matches and creating virtual studios for fans to enjoy the matches.

There will be many interesting in-game activities and items prepared especially for the fans and audiences, which you too can explore starting May 19th, 2022.

Another new surprise that fans can look forward to is a very special watch party featuring influencers and guest celebrities like Raza Samo, Mathira, and Bhola record to accompany the exciting tournament matches.

Within the virtual spaces, fans will be able to show support to their favorite teams by participating in YouTube polls and digitally wearing their team badges. There will also be live chat, voting, and multiple-choice questions to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

Players will also be able to select Urdu as their preferred language and enjoy a custom storyline that varies based on their country. Fans will be shown additional data related to their favorite players from their own countries.

The immense success of the first-ever PUBGM Pro League Pakistan isn’t just proof of Pakistan’s passion for gaming, but also a promise of an inclusive, lively local gaming ecosystem for everyone.

The event was attended by celebrities and influencers to raise the spirits of competitors between thrilling matches, with performances from artists like Neelam Muneer Khan, Aima Baig, and Bilal Saeed. The performances were live-streamed during the finals.

PUBG MOBILE e-sports was brought to audiences across Pakistan by smartphone maker OPPO that delivers an optimized gaming experience to South Asia’s gaming enthusiasts.

