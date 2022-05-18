Govt Forms Committee to Amend NAB Laws 

The federal cabinet has approved the constitution of a committee to amend laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair on Tuesday and gave the approval for the committee to be headed by the Minister of Law and comprise leading experts in law, banking, bureaucracy, and other sectors.

During a detailed discussion on the amendments to the NAB law, the members of the cabinet termed it as ‘black legislation’ that has been used for political victimization and to harass government employees and the business community.

The cabinet also approved the annulment of the Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules, 2020, and the termination of the disciplinary actions initiated against government officers under these rules. It said that the rules are unjustified in being used to pressurize government officers. It added that new rules cannot be framed alongside the existing ones.

The cabinet also stated that the process of accountability should be transparent and indiscriminate.