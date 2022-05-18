Infinix Signs MoU with Actor Feroze Khan for Its New Flagship Phone Note 12

Smartphone brand Infinix is all set to make the sensational actor Feroze Khan the heart of their new edition of Note Series – Note 12.

For this purpose, an MoU was signed between Infinix and Feroze Khan at the Mövenpick Hotel, Karachi today. Infinix is always dedicated to bringing something exciting to its customers and yet again it has done an exciting partnership with Feroze Khan to win the hearts of its fans.

Infinix, being the leading smartphone company, has the goal of making this partnership the biggest in Pakistan and creating a great hype for its new smartphone Note 12.

“We are glad to have partnered up with Feroze Khan for our new flagship phone Note 12 and take pride in adding more value for our people along,” stated Saad Shams, Director Marketing of Infinix Pakistan while talking about the partnership.

“I am truly honored to be a part of this new collaboration with Infinix for its stunning phone Note 12 and this will definitely add more value to the brand itself and fans who love me and Infinix,” stated Feroze Khan about the partnership.

Infinix never fails to attract its customers through amazing campaign ideas every year. Gamers will be able to experience a huge change in gaming quality as Note 12 features a huge gaming processor MediaTek Helio G96 which is among the best phones for gaming.

It comes with an AMOLED display which will give better screen time and experience to the users, while its extended 13 GB RAM will never let the phone goes out of memory. The beautiful phone will be available in the Pakistani market from 26th May at a competitive price.