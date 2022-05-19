10 Refreshing Summer Drinks to Beat the Heat

As the intensity of the summer season is increasing with each passing day, you should take preventive measures to protect yourself against the scorching heat. One way to do so is to keep yourself hydrated and maintain good health. It’s easy to be dehydrated in the summer season owing to excessive sweating. While a glass of cold water is more than enough to quench your thirst, refreshing summer drinks provide additional benefits of replenishing your body with essential nutrients. So here’s a list of refreshing summer drinks to keep you cool and hydrated this summer.

ALSO READ DHO Islamabad Issues Heatstroke Advisory for General Public

1. Falsa Sherbet

The sweet and tangy falsa sherbet/juice is an excellent drink to have in summer. It offers numerous health benefits owing to its fantastic nutritional value. One of the many benefits is its natural cooling effect. Falsa can cool the body and eliminate dehydration, thus making it best for cooling up the heated body on a hot day.

2. Sattu Sherbet

Sattu sherbet is a popular summer drink in Nepal, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The sweet, refreshing drink is mainly known for its cooling effect. Sattu sherbet, prepared from roasted chana or other pulses and cereals, is a great source of energy and prevents dehydration and heatstroke. Additionally, Sattu sherbet is excellent for digestion and skin, aids in weight loss, and prevents certain diseases.

3. Lassi

One of the most refreshing drinks to beat the blistering heat is lassi. Lassi is a favorite summertime drink in many Pakistani households. This traditional organic beverage, sweet or salty, is made by blending yogurt, water, sugar or salt, and some spices.

Apart from being a delicious cooling beverage, this oh-so-satisfying drink offers many health benefits. Packed with vital nutrients and good bacteria, lassi promotes overall good health. It also prevents sunstrokes and nausea and is an effective drink for treating dehydration.

4. Watermelon Juice

The watermelon juice is another one of the ideal drinks to ward off dehydration and heatstrokes in summer. Watermelon is a summer staple consisting of all good things; it is delicious, high in water, refreshing, and low in calories. Loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants, it offers a wide range of health benefits. It keeps you hydrated throughout the day, helps in weight loss, reduces kidney diseases, and reduces the risk of hypertension.

5. Tamarind Plum Juice (Imli Aloo Bukhara Juice)

Tamarind Plum juice is a thirst-quencher, refreshing, and a cool drink making it a must-have for the summer season. Made with the two most popular seasonal items, tamarind, and plum, this juice is ideal to please your palate and keep you hydrated. Apart from keeping you safe from excessive sweating, it keeps you energized and provides essential nutrients. Additionally, it improves digestion, strengthens the immune system, and promotes overall health.

6. Lemonade

Lemonade, known as the original summer thirst quencher, is a popular summer drink enjoyed all across the globe. A glass of freshly prepared lemonade hits different on a hot summer day. Easy to make and amazingly delicious, it is prepared using mint leaves, lemon juice, sugar, salt, and water.

7. Sugarcane Juice

The all-natural sugarcane juice is an ideal drink to beat the sweltering heat and ward off heat-related diseases. This drink is known to give instant relief from dehydration and helps to maintain the electrolyte balance in the body. It is also good for people suffering from digestive issues and helps keep stomach diseases at bay. The instant boost of energy washes away your fatigue and helps cool down your body temperature.

8. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a cool energy drink that provides you with instant energy to drive away your exhaustion. The drink is popular for its sweet, nutty flavor and high anti-oxidant properties. In addition to being naturally sweet and low in calories, coconut water is proven to be better than plain water in preventing dehydration. Hence, this summer, replace the cold carbonated beverages with the all-natural coconut water to promote good health.

9. Mango Juice

Mongo, known as the king of fruits, is one of the most popular and nutritionally rich fruits of the summer season. Since mangoes are abundantly available in summer, it is easy and convenient to make homemade juice. Among the various other health benefits, mango juice is known to prevent dehydration and reduces the effects of heatstroke.

10. Fruit Smoothies

Smoothies can serve as a delicious, healthy meal in a glass on a hot summer day. The creamy, sweet taste along with a plethora of health benefits make it an excellent summer treat for your mind and body. Smoothies are highly nutritious and it gives you the energy to keep you going throughout the day.

Extremely hot, humid weather can trigger serious health problems, such as heatstrokes, dehydration, fatigue, stomach problems, etc. Therefore it is important to stay hydrated by including these summer drinks in your diet to beat the heat and make the summer days more bearable.