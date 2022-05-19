Huawei’s Flagship Smartwatch Hits the Global Market

Huawei’s flagship product launch event kicked off yesterday, where the Chinese tech giant introduced several major devices to the global market including the Mate XS 2 foldable phone and a few smartwatches.

The latest Huawei smartwatch to hit the global market is the Watch GT 3 Pro. It comes in two different sizes including 46mm (titanium) and 43 mm (ceramic). Both sizes have an AMOLED display with a variety of fitness and health tracking features. The AMOLED screen combined with its traditional wristwatch design makes it look no different from a regular watch.

You get the usual heart rate and blood oxygen measurements as well as stress and sleep tracking. Huawei has also added ECG and arterial stiffness detection. It can track over 100 sports modes and has support for dual-band GPS. The watch boots Huawei’s proprietary HarmonyOS 2 and can receive calls via Bluetooth.

Battery life on the 46mm model is around two weeks while the 43mm unit can last around a week.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro’s 43mm model with white leather straps will be available for €499 and the ceramic strap edition will go for €699. The 46mm Titanium edition with a silicone strap has a starting price of €369 but the titanium strap model will cost you €499.