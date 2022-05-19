Orange Line Buses Arrive on Main Terminal in Karachi

In promising news for Karachi dwellers, Sindh’s transport department has begun shifting Orange Line buses to the main terminal in Karachi. The relevant officials will now start testing the new buses, which implies that the service will begin soon.

Last week, a fleet of 49 buses arrived at Karachi port from China for the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. On that occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Sharjeel Memon highlighted that these buses will traverse various public avenues to facilitate thousands of riders daily.

He added that this is the first fleet of buses that will become operational in the first phase of the project. Memon further told that more buses will reach Karachi in different phases within May.

The Orange Line BRT project entered development in May 2016 to facilitate 50,000 residents of Orangi Town daily. The route spans four kilometers, covering key points from Orangi Municipal Office to Matriculation Board Chowrangi. A total of 30 buses will run on the track.

Sindh government has dedicated this project to the lifetime philanthropic efforts of Abdus Sattar Edhi. Its inauguration will finally take place next month after numerous delays.