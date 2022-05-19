Redmi Note 11T Series is Launching Next Week

Xiaomi’s popular Redmi series is about to get new models very soon. The Redmi Note 11T lineup is launching next week in China, which means that it should go global in a few months.

Xiaomi has confirmed the design as well as the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T. It is set to debut on May 24 with a slightly different design from the rest of the phones. There will be two large camera sensors on the back next to a smaller lens and an LED flash.

We will also get to see a Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro+.

Xiaomi has previously launched Redmi Note 11T 5G with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset, but the Pro+ will feature the high-end Dimensity 8100 SoC instead. This was confirmed by Xiaomi itself through previous teasers.

It remains to be seen what SoCs will be found on the Note 11T and the Note 11T Pro, but since the teaser campaign has begun, we can expect to see more official information very soon.

Additionally, as per Xiaomi’s tradition, the global versions of these phones will likely have Snapdragon chips. Since the Dimensity 8100 SoC is a high-end chip, we can expect to see the Snapdragon 870 on the global models, but there is no confirmation just yet.