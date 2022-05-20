Govt to Present Budget 2022-23 on June 10

The coalition government has announced the date for the submission of the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly and its transmission to the Senate of Pakistan.

According to official documents available with ProPakistani, the annual budget for FY 2022-23 along with the Finance Bill 2022 is scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday, 10th June 2022.

It is accordingly requested that a special budget meeting of the Federal Cabinet may kindly be convened for the consideration of the budgetary proposals, the document read.

The document further added that the venue and time for the special budget meeting of the cabinet will be communicated to relevant officials in the meantime.