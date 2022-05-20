Telenor Pakistan Furthers Digital Convenience through Partnerships

Organizations around the world are now fast entering an era of accelerated digital growth, forming strategic partnerships within meaningful business ecosystems to be ready for the future.

Telenor Pakistan is among the new generation of companies driving the kind of digital transformation that brings it at par with global trends to improve the execution of operations and processes.

As part of Telenor Pakistan’s strategy toward future-proofing business, the network has built a robust ecosystem of digital partnerships that allow users around the country to connect to what matters most, when it matters most.

Data released by the Dell Digital Transformation Index 2020, based on a survey of 20 companies, argues that the main obstacle in the way of digital transformation is a “scarcity of technology partners”.

One in every five companies would like to create better business partner ecosystems to ensure success. The companies embracing the role of digital leaders, like Telenor Pakistan, would be able to use their resources, expertise, and superior quality services to enhance value for others at many levels.

As a leading digital telco in the country, Telenor Pakistan has recently signed four exciting partnerships with digital brands to enhance the variety of services and enrich users’ lives with unprecedented convenience. The new partners are as follows:

TapMad TV

A Pakistani video-streaming service, designed specifically for Pakistani audiences, at a time when on-the-go content consumption is on an upwards trajectory around the world.

Keenu

An esteemed name in the payments industry, Keenu is easy to operate and offers users the chance to go cashless.

Retailo App

Thousands of retailers around the country use Retailo for all their wholesale buying needs with free delivery across Pakistan within 24 hours.

CreditBook

A financial management app for businesses of all sizes that started out with a simple digital ledger and has now grown to become a fundamental part of SME management.

Telenor Pakistan is always eagerly and earnestly looking for innovative digital solutions that can improve the lives of hard-working, everyday Pakistanis.

Collaborating with like-minded partners allows us to completely redefine the customer experience with fresh and innovative tools, tailored for inclusion and to create even greater convenience for Telenor Pakistan users.

“Our flagship digital assets for consumers in the form of My Telenor App and Apollo which is a one-stop solution for retailers are digitizing customer journeys and we look forward to new partnerships which allow our customers to get exposed to relevant use cases,” said Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan’s latest digital partnerships are created with the objective to make the customer experience simple, quick and hassle-free.

With the sizable and innovative technology talent pool present in Pakistan, partnerships like these are soon to become the norm of doing business in an era of progress and digitalisation. What was once only a vision is now quickly becoming the means for Pakistan’s transition to a digital economy.