WhatsApp Will No Longer Support Older iPhones

WhatsApp is adding new features to the chatting app every other month. This month, we got message reactions and more, but now we have a bit of bad news for those who are still using older iPhones.

A future WhatsApp update is going to drop support for Apple’s iOS 10 and 11. This means that older iPhones that are still operating on iOS 10 or older versions will no longer receive WhatsApp updates. The app may not work properly on these firmware builds and WhatsApp is urging iPhone users to download the latest build available.

WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.

For those unaware, iPhone 5 and 5c will no longer be supported after the upcoming WhatsApp update since these devices are still running iOS 10 and 11. But if you have a newer iPhone, including the iPhone 6 or above, you can simply update your phone to a newer build through the phone’s settings.

As for Android, the device must be running Android 4.1 or above to be supported by WhatsApp. Now that iOS 16 is right around the corner, Apple is expected to drop support for iPhone 6 series as well as the original iPhone SE.