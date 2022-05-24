Govt Official Fined for Not Providing Details of Ex-PM’s Foreign Gifts

The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has ordered the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, to pay a fine equal to 30 days’ salary and deduct one month’s salary from the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) as a penalty for not providing the details of the foreign gifts sent to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PIC had ordered Sukhera to submit the record of the foreign gifts before the commission on 24 May 2022 but he had not complied.

The PIC stated in a notification issued today that 30 days’ wages should be deducted from the government official for disregarding its directions.

It had also approached the Cabinet Division during the last calendar year for information about the foreign gifts Khan had received but the federal government had refused to share details of the gifts then.

The Cabinet Division had approached Islamabad High Court in this regard, claiming that the information regarding foreign gifts was ‘classified’ and its disclosure could damage the interests of the country.