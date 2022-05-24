Oppo Reno 8 Series Launched with High-End Chips, AMOLED Screens, and Fast Charging

After a streak of teasers and leaks, the Oppo Reno 8 series has become official in China with three models called the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. The three phones differ in terms of chipsets, display specs, camera configuration, and of course, price tags.

Let’s get into details.

Oppo Reno 8

The Reno 8 brings a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It is packed with MediaTek’s recently unveiled Dimensity 1300 SoC with two different memory configurations including 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The software is Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The 50MP main sensor is flanked by a 2MP monochrome shooter and a 2MP macro camera. All three phones have the same 32MP selfie camera. Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with support for 80W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8, as the name says, is the most affordable model in the series with a starting price of $375.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G77 MC9

Mali G77 MC9 OS : Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.43″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

: Memory : RAM : 8GB, 12GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.55″, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 32MP

: Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 4,500 mAh, 80W fast charging

: 4,500 mAh, 80W fast charging Price: $375

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Reno 8 Pro has almost the same design as the vanilla Reno 8, but with smaller display bezels. It has a slightly bigger 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for HDR10+ as well and higher peak brightness at 1300 nits.

It is the first phone in the world to boast the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which is an upper mid-range chip and a direct successor to the Snapdragon 778G. It has the same memory configurations including 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

The camera setup is the same as the base Reno 8, but with an 8MP ultrawide lens instead of a 2MP monochrome shooter. Battery specs are no different either.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will retail for $450 once it goes for sale next month.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU: Octa-core 2.4 GHz

Octa-core 2.4 GHz GPU: Adreno 662

Adreno 662 OS : Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.62″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

: Memory : RAM : 8GB, 12GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 32MP

: Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 4,500 mAh, 80W fast charging

: 4,500 mAh, 80W fast charging Price: $450

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

The Reno 8 Pro+ is now the most powerful Oppo Reno phone to date. It has the same AMOLED display as the Reno 8 Pro, but it’s slightly bigger at 6.7-inches with support for 10-bit colors. Other display specs are exactly the same.

Its chipset is MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max with the same memory configurations as the other two phones. Camera and battery specifications are identical to the Reno 8 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ has a starting price of $556 and it will go for sale in June in China.

Specifications