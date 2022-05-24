Sohail Malik Joins NBP as Group Head Digital Banking Unit

Sohail Malik, an experienced professional in digital transformation and banking, has been appointed as the Group Head of Digital Banking Governance at the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

He has been assigned a significant task at the state-owned bank for the migration towards diversified digitization and transformation overhauling under the lead of Humayun Sajjad, SEVP Group Chief Digital Banking at NBP.

Sohail Malik has more than 23 years of experience in the banking and telecom sectors. He had done his last assignment at HBL Microfinance Bank as Chief Digital & Financial Inclusion Officer.

During his lead role, he supervised various landmark achievements for the bank including its digital transformation, the deployment of the Centralised Core Banking System, the digital banking services to the customers, branchless banking, Mobile Apps, Loan Origination System, and the integration with Link1 systems.

The microfinance bank has become a leading bank in its league with recognition as a digital bank with high-tech systems and services.

In the past, Sohail Malik served various organizations in different capacities. He worked as the head of digital financial services at Finca Microfinance, and head of branchless banking at MCB Bank.

He also served PTCL and PTA in different capacities.