Nothing Phone (1) Will have a Unique Design and Flagship Features

Nothing, a company founded by OnePlus’s former CEO Carl Pei, has been teasing a smartphone for quite a while. Now the company has confirmed the phone’s design as well as some of its features.

As expected, Nothing’s first smartphone will have a transparent design similar to the company’s first TWS earbuds, Nothing Ear (1). This was revealed by Carl Pei himself and the company’s head of design, Tom Howard. Howard says that they really wanted to “bring the inside out” and it shows on the phone’s design.

Unsurprisingly, this wasn’t easy to achieve and the team had to go through a series of hurdles. There are over 400 components inside a smartphone after all.

Nothing says that it wanted to emphasize the most interesting parts of the phone with this design. This includes the wireless charging coil, camera modules, and more.

From an industry perspective, you’re looking at components that the end user normally never sees, so you almost have to overhaul the entire manufacturing process in order to highlight them.

Since the phone has features like wireless charging, which is typically found on flagship devices, we can expect the phone to come with high-end hardware. This means we may get to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a top-notch display, high-end cameras, and more.

However, there is no confirmation on the specs just yet, so take this information with a pinch of salt.