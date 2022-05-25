Redmi Note 11T Pro, 11T Pro+, and 11 SE Launched Starting at Only $165

Xiaomi has added three new phones to its Redmi Note 11 series called the Note 11T Pro, 11T Pro+, and the most affordable Note 11 SE. The trio is only available in China for now but should roll out to the global market over the upcoming months, possibly with different names.

The Note 11T Pro+ also comes in a limited edition Astro Boy model with a special finish on the back.

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+ are identical to each other with the exception of battery specs. Both have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate that can dial down to 30Hz to save battery. Both Pro phones feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1. This makes the Note 11T Pro+ the first Redmi Note phone to bring storage of 512GB.

The software is Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The main camera is based on a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro cam. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The 11T Pro packs a 5080 mAh cell with 67W fast charging, while the Pro+ model has a smaller 4,400 mAh cell, but with 120W wired charging. This can charge the phone up to 100% in only 19 minutes.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro has a starting price of $270, the 11T Pro+ costs $315, and the limited edition Astro Boy model will go for $375.

Specifications

Redmi Note 11T Pro Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6 OS Android 12, MIUI 13 Android 12, MIUI 13 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.6″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels , 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ 6.6″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2460 pixels , 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Card Slot yes yes Main Camera 64MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) +2MP (macro) 64MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) +2MP (macro) Front Camera 16MP 16MP Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Side-mounted Colors Atomic Silver, Time Blue, Midnight Black Atomic Silver, Time Blue, Midnight Black, Astro Boy Battery

5080 mAh, 67W fast charging 4700 mAh, 120W fast charging Price

$270 $315, $375 (Astro Boy)

Redmi Note 11 SE

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi Note 11 SE is the cheapest phone out of the three. It is built around a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole cutout holds an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get the Dimensity 700 chip with 4/6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The software is a bit dated since it’s Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The main camera is a 48MP shooter alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with support for 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available in Shadow Black and Space Blue colors for only $165.

