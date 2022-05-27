MEDZnMORE’s Tabiyat.pk and AGP Partner for Patient Care & Access to Quality Medication

MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk signed an agreement with AGP, making this another major partnership with a leading pharmaceutical brand. Through this partnership, consumers will have access to AGP’s products through tabiyat.pk’s platforms.

The event was hosted at the tabiyat.pk’s head office in Karachi and was attended by Furqan Masood – Head of Trade Marketing AGP, Faizan Tanveer – Trade Sales Manager South AGP, Tanveer Shah Khan – Commercials Operation Manager, Shafaeen Hassan – Head of Finance MEDZnMORE, and Furqan Ahmed – Head of Marketing MEDZnMORE, along with their core team members.

The online platform has also partnered with Getz Pharma, GSK, Shield, Mothercare, and other market leaders previously. Through partnerships with leading, trusted brands in the pharmaceutical industry, the company hopes to provide high-quality medicines to its customers and improve patient care.

Tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup that started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, a technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, an integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

This proprietary system enabled the company to seamlessly fulfill the operational needs of both B2B and B2C customers.

The start-up recently secured $11.5 Million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan. Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.