NEPRA Approves Rs. 4.83 Per Unit Hike for KE Consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday approved a price increase of Rs. 4.83 per unit for the consumers of K-Electric on account of electricity consumed in March 2022.

The approval was accorded on K-Electric’s power tariff petition on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2022, which would be charged to the consumers in the bills of June 2022.

ALSO READ IMF Refuses to Extend $6 Billion Programme Until Petrol and Electricity Subsidy is Removed

K-Electric had demanded Rs. 5.27 per unit increase in the power tariff to recover Rs. 8.592 billion from consumers. According to a petition filed by KE, the calculation for the month of March was based on the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) invoice for February 2022 and was subject to adjustments based on NEPRA’s decision.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the price hike would apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers. NEPRA also directed the increase to be shown separately in the bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.