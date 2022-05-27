Pakistan Slams India at United Nations Over Yasin Malik’s Sentence

Pakistani and Indian diplomats clashed at the United Nations (UN) over the Kashmir conflict, specifically the life sentence handed to the famous Kashmiri politician and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Yasin Malik.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, criticized New Delhi for its continuous tyranny in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as he drew attention to Malik’s life sentence on false terrorist accusations awarded by an Indian court.

“Like other colonialists, India has sought to portray the Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism,” he said.

“The conviction and sentencing today by an Indian kangaroo court of the Kashmiri leader, Yasin Malik, is the latest illustration of Indian oppression,” he said. He quoted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that India can imprison Yasin Malik but it can never imprison the idea of freedom he symbolizes.

Reacting to his statement, Indian representative, Vidisha Maitra claimed that Jammu and Kashmir were an integral part of India.

However, Pakistani representative, Qasim Aziz Butt, rejected India’s oft-repeated claim, saying Kashmir was a disputed territory. He referred to the UN resolution 47 of 1948, resolution 91 of 1951, and 122 of 1957, besides other resolutions of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan, notably those of August 1948 and January 1949.

Butt said that India was bound to comply with those resolutions in line with Article 25 of the Charter of the United Nations.

“Only an occupier will oppose the implementation of Security Council resolutions that promise self-determination to the people of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Pakistani representative accused India of promoting state-sponsored terrorism against its neighbors.

Butt highlighted that the incumbent Indian government was unleashing state-directed terrorism against all minorities.

“In today’s incredibly intolerant and fading India, 200 million Muslim minority faces frequent lynching by ‘cow vigilantes’; pogroms by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thugs, with official complicity; discriminatory citizenship laws to expel Muslims; and a concerted campaign to destroy mosques and the rich Muslim heritage of India,” Butt said.