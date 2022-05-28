SBP Extends Banking Hours for Tax Collection

In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts/duties/taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. on 30th and 31st May 2022 respectively.

Accordingly, NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 P.M. on 31st May 2022 (Tuesday) for same-day clearing of payment instruments.

All banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open on 31st May 2022 (Tuesday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT