FBR to Observe Extended Work Hours on Monday and Tuesday for Tax Collection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday issued instructions to all the field offices to remain open and observe extended working hours on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the notification, all the field offices will remain open and observe extended working hours till 8:00 P.M. on May 30 (Monday) and 10:00 P.M. on May 31 (Tuesday) to facilitate the taxpayers’ in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure the transfer of tax collection by these branches on May 30-31, 2022 to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date, so as to account the same towards the collection for the month of May 2022, FBR added.