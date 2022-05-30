Zong Takes the Lead in Educating Customers on Prevalent Online Scams & Thefts

How many times have you received a not-so-believable text message or a phone call, declaring you the winner of some grand prize? We bet the instances have been too many to remember!

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. By now, some of your friends may also have confided in you about such similar incidents. As inviting as they may sound, scam text messages and phone calls are no joke.

Phishing or scam calling and texting is a pretty common deal in today’s world where the number of telecom users continues to rise. With the rise of uptake in digital communications, criminals have found new ways to penetrate this sector with their fraudulent ways and schemes.

In recent years, such occurrences have risen so much that their criminal capabilities have turned it into a billion-dollar industry.

But how do you know for sure that you are being scammed and stop yourself from falling into this trap?

Being Pakistan’s leading telecom service provider, Zong has taken the lead in protecting Pakistani telecom users by recently launching a nationwide public awareness campaign against digital thefts and frauds.

The campaign focuses on educating millions of Pakistani users on the growing forms of theft and fraudulent schemes that people suffer from every day.

It revolves around the theme “Yeh Wrong Number Hai” which highlights how people are being scammed through various different fake messages, calls, etc. The action plan for blocking such numbers has been efficiently highlighted.

Through this digital campaign, the various occurrences of fake prizes from game shows, fake calls from pretending bank agents, hacking through SMS spam hyperlinks, and other such methods designed to steal confidential data from customers will be reduced.

Here are some scams that an average Pakistani telecom user faces frequently:

Fake Prizes

In order to extract crucial information such as CNIC number or card/account details, fraudulent companies send fake messages or calls to targeted customers informing them about winning a grand prize at the country’s leading game shows.

Fake Calls

Incidents of fake calls from criminals pretending to be bank/insurance agents have been one too many in the country. The fake calls are meant to ask users for their confidential information such as their bank details which are then exploited.

Fake SMSs

Sometimes users also get an SMS from an unknown number with an attractive message prompting them to click some spam link through which their sensitive information is stolen.

As an increasing number of people make the switch toward smartphones in Pakistan, it is quite essential to educate the masses about the dangers that come with it.

Have you been receiving calls from unknown numbers asking for your personal information? Do not fall for such fake calls, block and report these numbers right away because yeh wrong number hai!

Informing telecom users about potential threats to their sensitive information can better equip them to deal with such instances and telecom frauds can be reduced in Pakistan.

Zong’s efforts as a customer-centric organization have always preceded its reputation. To curb frauds and scams, the company has adopted a subscriber-level SIM blocking and CNIC blacklisting service.

This campaign by Zong is an attempt at ensuring that the online and digital experience is unmatched hence it wants its customers to remain safe and not fall for scams.

The digital campaign further solidifies Zong’s mission of not only protecting Pakistanis and their data but also informing them on how to deal with such situations.