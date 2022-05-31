Brett Lee Compares Jammu-Born Umran Malik to Legendary Pakistan Pacer

Former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, is quite impressed by India’s emerging star, Umran Malik, comparing him to Pakistan’s legendary pacer, Waqar Younis, because of his sheer pacer and run-up.

Brett Lee said, “I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind.”

The Jammu-born pacer was added to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa after he impressed everyone in the recently concluded Indian Premier League while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Last month, the former Indian cricketer, Irfan Pathan, also compared him with Waqar Younis saying, “The first time I saw him bowl was when I played for Jammu and Kashmir and was their mentor. Watching him bowl reminded me of the great Waqar Younis.”

The lightning-quick bowler had a fantastic season, taking 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 in 14 games. He became the fastest Indian bowler in IPL history when he clocked 157 kph against the Delhi Capitals.

The Australian pacer also advised Umran to keep working on his action, run-up, and wrist positions because they will never be perfect, but he can improve and refine it over time as he himself had worked on his action even until his retirement.

Waqar Younis, who dropped the curtain on his splendid career in 2003, represented Pakistan for one and a half-decade and picked up 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets. He has the most five-wicket hauls in One Day Internationals (on 13 occasions).