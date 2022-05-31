Honor 70 Arrives With Premium Mid-Range Specs for $400

Honor 70 5G is the most affordable device among the freshly announced Honor 70 series in China. Unlike the Pro models, the Honor 70 is more of a premium mid-ranger, but it still packs notable specifications.

Design and Display

Honor 70 shares the same display as the Pro models with a 6.67-inch OLED panel boasting 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and a 1,920Hz PWM dimming frequency. Its also curved from the sides and has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

Honor 70 5G is the only phone in the series with a Qualcomm chipset. It is last year’s top-tier mid-range SoC, the Snapdragon 778G+, a slightly overclocked version of SD778. This is paired with 8/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options. There is no memory card slot for expansion.

For software, it boots Android 12 based Magic UI 6.1, which was announced alongside the Honor 70 series. It does not have Google Play Services.

Cameras

Honor 70 shares the camera setup with its Pro siblings. It is a 54MP Sony IMX800 wide-angle camera with a 50MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro lens, and an 8MP telephoto unit with OIS and 3x optical zoom. This camera can record 4K videos as well as 1080p 60 FPS videos.

The 32MP selfie camera is a downgrade from the 50MP ultrawide lens on the Pro models.

Battery and Pricing

Fast charging gets a downgrade as well (66W instead of 100W), but the battery cell gets a slight upgrade to 4800 mAh (up from 4500 mAh).

Honor 70 will go for sale next week in China for $405.

Honor 70 5G Specifications