Time to Have a Look at the New All-Rounder in Town

Most smartphones today come with a compromise of their own, forcing users to get used to limiting themselves to some specific features only.

Struggling with problems that range from sluggish processing speeds to unimpressive displays, users’ quest to find an all-rounder smartphone never ends.

Resultantly, smartphone lovers have no other option but to give up on some features in exchange for just one or two better ones, and that too by risking their budget.

This was surely the case until Infinix Note 12 G96 was launched!

This latest smartphone by Infinix is a powerful device and has got all areas covered for tech enthusiasts. Starting off with a lightning-fast gaming processor i.e. MediaTek Helio G96, it boasts many other features that one may find in only high-end phones.

With the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, Infinix Note 12 is easily among the fastest devices in the mid-range category. Its crisp AMOLED display makes it even more desirable.

Providing the users with an immersive viewing experience, Infinix Note 12 takes the lead with its vivid display colors. It makes for a perfect choice for people who like to binge-watch their favorite TV series, shows, and movies on their smartphones.

The phone is also a perfect fit for gamers. From a fast processor to an extendable RAM of up to 13 GB, the phone can be a top pick for people looking to get their hands on devices that are super gaming-friendly.

It also goes without saying that the phone allows users to perform several tasks simultaneously without having to worry about frequent lags.

With a 5000mAh battery and 33W flash charge at their disposal, users can enjoy carefree usage of the Infinix Note 12 G96 whether by consuming content, playing games, or just surfing the internet.

Starting from Rs 36,999, Infinix Note 12 G96 is now available to order on Xpark or Daraz.