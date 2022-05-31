Xiaomi to Launch its Best Fitness Band and Smartphone Next Month [Leak]

Xiaomi unveiled its latest generation fitness band earlier this month alongside the Redmi Note 11T series in China. The Mi Band 7 introduced a host of improvements such as a larger screen, more battery, and an Always-On display for the first time ever.

It’s only been a few weeks, but there is already news of the Mi Band 7 Pro, which is rumored to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The report comes from notable tipster Digital Chat Station and the device was also spotted in the Mi Door Lock app before the Mi Band 7 was released.

This more or less confirms that the Mi Band 7 Pro is indeed coming, but there is no launch date in sight just yet as there is still no official word from Xiaomi. No reports have talked about the specifications, but we can likely expect a built-in GPS, bigger display, bigger battery, and more features.

Rumor has it that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will launch in July as the first Xiaomi phone to bear Leica branding. Leaks have also revealed an upcoming Xiaomi 12S, which is expected to look exactly like the other Xiaomi 12 phones, but again, there is no launch date in sight for now.

Source: gsmarena