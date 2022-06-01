TikTok Will Let You Remove On-Screen Clutter Soon

Videos on TikTok are about to be clutter-free very soon. Some users around the globe have started seeing a “Clear Mode” option that will remove the UI overlay you usually see on TikTok videos.

Right now, TikTok shows multiple buttons on the screen for likes, comments, shares, and also the uploader’s username and caption. The new Clear Mode option will remove all that with a single button. You can access it by pressing and holding on a video and selecting the Clear Mode option that appears on the menu.

However, the normal UI will come back once you scroll to the next video. The GIF below shows what it looks like.

TikTok has confirmed that it’s testing the feature, but it is unclear how many people have access to it. But since it is up for public testing, it is safe to assume that the feature is eventually rolling out to everyone.

As the feature is only in testing, for now, we can expect some changes in the final version, such as the ability to stay in Clear Mode once you scroll to the next video. Having to activate Clear Mode for every single video you watch would be bothersome to many and TikTok may end up changing that, but there is no confirmation as of yet.