SBP Launches Easy Data Portal Allowing Access to Economic Data Sets

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched the Easy Data Portal which is accessible to all without any restrictions or limitations.

The banking regulator said the portal will help to bring transparency, accountability, collaboration, and independence required to run the economy more efficiently.

A webinar was held to discuss the importance of data for economic decision-making. The SBP said it took almost 2.5 years to make the portal functional which contains monetary, debt, and all other related economic and financial data including the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

SBP Easy Data Portal, the largest data set in Pakistan, provides quality data for nearly 8,000 variables under one umbrella.

The availability of rich data will help the general masses to know facts and figures about the economy and the financial system of the country. Plus, it will greatly help policymakers, journalists, researchers, and students for professional and academic purposes.