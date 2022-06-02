Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Yousuf’s Reaction After He Stole His Socks in 1999 World Cup

Shoaib Akhtar has recalled the hilarious incident in which he forgot his socks during a 1999 World Cup match against the West Indies. Akhtar narrated that he was excited and wanted to make an impression as it was his first mega event.

“It was my first World Cup and I was keen to make an impression. I was extremely excited as the crowd had come to see me. Both Pakistanis and Indians had gathered at the stadium. I was all pumped up ahead of the game but then suddenly I realized that I had forgotten my socks.”

The world’s fastest bowler went to the dressing room and wore Yousuf’s socks, who later checked everyone’s socks on the ground.

“I secretly went back to the dressing room and wore the socks that I found in Mohammad Yousuf’s bag. Later, Yousuf came in and was wondering where his socks had disappeared. As the match was about to begin, Yousuf started checking everyone’s socks. When he came towards me, I ran towards my run-up.”

“I explained to him, ‘We are facing the West Indies and this is a World Cup game, so please adjust.’ So, eventually, I went in wearing Yousuf’s socks and someone else’s spikes,” Akhtar recalled.

Wasim Akram-led Pakistan faced West Indies in the fifth match of the 1999 World Cup when the Men in Green defeated them by 27 runs. All-rounder Azhar Mahmood was awarded player of the match for his magnificent performance.

Shoaib Akhtar went a little bit expensive as he conceded 54 in 9.5 overs and took the wicket of the opening batter, Sherwin Campbell, and in form batter, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who scored 77 runs off 96 balls.