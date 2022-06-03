Govt to Provide Relief to Jewellers in FY23 Budget

The federal government will provide maximum relief to jewellers in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

As per the details, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Jewellers Association led by its president Shehzad Iqbal.

ALSO READ FBR Considering Imposing Luxury Tax on Big Houses

The delegation gave an overview of the jewellery sector in Pakistan and its contribution to the economy. They also highlighted the issues being faced by the jewellers community regarding taxation and sought the government’s support to address their issues and provide relief in taxation. It was highlighted that these issues are a great hindrance in the development of this sector.

The finance minister highlighted the commitment of the present government to provide a conducive and friendly environment for the business community in Pakistan. He acknowledged the contribution of jewellery sector to economic development and assured the delegation to provide maximum relief in taxation to this sector.

The finance minister urged the jewellers to play their due role in the strengthening of the national economy by enhancing the export of jewellery.

ALSO READ Govt Again Increases Petrol Price by Rs. 30

The delegation thanked the minister for addressing their issues and assured him of growth in this sector with the cooperation of the government.