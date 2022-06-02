Govt Again Increases Petrol Price by Rs. 30

Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail Thursday announced that the government has decided to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs. 30 per liter, with the new prices set to go into effect at midnight.

After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs. 209.86, diesel at Rs. 104.15, and light diesel at Rs. 178.31.

However, the price of kerosene oil has increased by Rs. 26.38 per liter to kerosene oil.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs. 60 in the past seven days.

