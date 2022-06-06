Govt Proposes Rs. 5.6 Billion for Ministry of Science in Budget FY22-23

The Federal Government has proposed Rs. 5.66 billion budget for schemes of Science and Technological Research Division for the next financial year.

According to the budget document, the government has proposed a budget for 33 old schemes whereas a budget for only one new scheme is proposed for the next financial year.

According to the document, Rs. 200 million have been proposed for the Certification incentive program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under Prevention Quality Indicators (PQI) initiative 2005 and Rs. 14.81 million have been proposed for cloud-enabled infrastructure for research and innovation.

Federal Government has proposed Rs. 300 million for a competitive research program and an amount of Rs. 50 million has been allocated for the establishment of planning, monitoring and evaluation call in the MoST. Similarly, Rs. 5 million rupees have been proposed for the establishment of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) labs in Quetta and Rs. 10 million rupees for the establishment of a centre for artificial intelligence in health sciences.

ALSO READ Illicit Cigarette Sales Unabated as FBR Fails to Register Brands

The federal government has proposed Rs. 351 million for the establishment of facilities for industries production of nanotechnology centre and Rs. 10 million for the establishment of Pak-Korea testing facility.

An amount of Rs. 36.67 million for external development of PSQCA building Karachi whereas an amount of Rs. 45 million has been proposed for financial support to scientific societies in Pakistan (phase ii).

Rs. 17 million has been proposed for the first industrial national innovation survey under Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) and Rs. 250 million monitoring the seawater, sea-level rise and coastal erosion whereas Rs. 42 million has been proposed for the national digital archive of research published in Pakistan.

The budget has been proposed for the need assessment of human research, science talent farming scheme, semiconductor chip design centre and up-gradation of machinery and equipment at the Institute of Industrial Electronics Engineering (IIEE) and Pak-Swiss Training Centre (PSTC) Karachi.

The Federal government has also proposed a budget for up-gradation of the medicinal botanic centre, up-gradation of printed circuit board facility, cultivation and processing of medical and industrial cannabis in experimental fields, digital transformation, strengthening and automation of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), the establishment of a national centre of failure analysis, the establishment of additional production lines for indigenous electromedical devices at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), establishment of a centre of international peace and stability and establishment of material source centre.

ALSO READ Govt to Extend Tax Relief on Contributions Made to Approved Pension Funds to Promote Savings

The federal government has also proposed a budget for the launching of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Pakistan, gene editing and biological agents for nutritional biochemical and therapeutical purposes, medical equipment and devices innovation centre, research development and innovation program in PCSIR, strengthening of oceanography research substation Gwadar. Rs. 190 million has been proposed for the new scheme establishment of the NUST chip design centre.