Huawei is Launching an Affordable Phone and Earbuds Today

Huawei is hosting a launch event later today for affordable devices including an entry-level phone as well as a pair of wireless earbuds. The launch event is taking place in China tonight at 7:30 pm (4:3o pm PST).

The confirmation comes from Huawei’s official social media account on Weibo. It shows the upcoming Huawei Enjoy 50 budget phone and the affordable Huawei Freebuds 5i.

Huawei has not revealed any official specifications for the Enjoy 50, but thankfully, we have seen several leaks already.

According to the Chinese tech blog IT Home, the Huawei Enjoy 50 will boast HiSilicon Kirin 720 SoC, a tall 6.75-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch selfie camera, and a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through a USB-C port. There is no information on the triple camera setup on the back.

Huawei has confirmed that the phone will boot Huawei’s proprietary Harmony OS 2.0, which means no Google Mobile Services (GMS). The phone will be available in White, Black, and Blue color options at launch.

Huawei hasn’t said anything about international availability, but expectations are low given Huawei’s current state amid the US ban. The company has been solely focusing on its home market with varying success.