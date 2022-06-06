Rs. 60 Billion to be Allocated for Sustainable Development Goals in FY23

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs. 60 billion to the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The program will be self-funded with no foreign component in the SAP’s budget.

SAP was initiated in 2016 by the Pakistani government by committing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The agenda states that the country will adopt the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as its national development agenda.

Since its commitment to the agenda, Pakistan has taken several steps, such as mainstreaming these goals in national policies and strategies and developing an institutional framework for SDGs implementation in the country. In addition, SDG support units have been established on federal and provincial levels with the help of the Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives to ensure the implementation of SDGs and monitor their progress.

In 2018, a National SDG Framework was developed by the government that envisages the prioritization and localization of SDGs.

The government is striving to incorporate SDGs in planning processes to ensure that the progress is being monitored and reported.